Cresaptown group postpones election
The Cresaptown Civic Improvement Association has postponed its election of officers.
School system donates goggles
Allegany County Public Schools recently donated a set of goggles from a Fort Hill High School classroom for use by area emergency medical services personnel.
Robby May, social studies teacher at Fort Hill and local paramedic, contacted ACPS Science Supervisor Eric VanSlyke regarding a shortage of goggles with the rapid spread of coronavirus. “Allegany County Public Schools is willing to help our first responders in any way possible as they continue their important work during emergencies in our county and we appreciate their service,” VanSlyke said.
Garrett refuse sites change schedule
The Garrett County Department of Solid Waste & Recycling announces that effective March 31, all collection sites will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The landfill will continue to operate on a regular schedule but the office at the landfill will be closed. Residents can contact the landfill at dwbaker@garrettcounty.org, 301-387-0322 or 3118 Oakland Sang Run Road, Oakland, MD 21550.
Permits are also available at www.garrettcounty.org.
Johnson wins state Good Citizen Award
Allegany High School senior Kendall Johnson has been selected as Maryland’s winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award and scholarship essay contest.
Johnson was chosen as the school’s Good Citizen nominee and then wrote the essay for the local DAR chapter in response to a patriotic prompt. She was not permitted to use any outside resources during her writing. Johnson earned first place in the local DAR contest and at the state competition. She will now advance to the national competition.
