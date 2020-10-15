Core items offered at St. Paul’s Bountiful Blessings
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will open for Bountiful Blessings on Oct. 22 from 4 to 6 p.m., drive-thru only.
Bags will be prepackaged with core items only.
Aircraft chapter to hold meeting, election of officers
Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 426 will meet Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport Chapter House, Wiley Ford, W.Va.
Members will plan the Oct. 25 breakfast, the last one for the season, and officers will be elected.
For more information, contact Katie Kight at 301-268-2624 or katiekight62@gmail.com.
