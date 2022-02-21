Drama based on true local events
Off Pitt Street Theater Company, Bedford, Pa., presents the final weekend of “Molly’s Hammer,” a drama based on true local events.
“Molly’s Hammer” by Tammy Ryan is a play about Molly Rush, a Pittsburgh housewife who feels called to a life of activism. Molly, portrayed by Lacey Lichvar of Everett, is an unconventional heroine; she’s a mother of six and the wife of a draftsman. However, despite her family’s objections and concerns, Molly joins the famous “Plowshares 8” activist group and agrees to lead an action” in protest of nuclear war.
The cast of five actors works together to portray 15 different characters. Performances are scheduled Feb. 25-26 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Off Pitt Street Theater is located inside the Bedford Arts Cooperative. Admission is donation only and reservations and donations may be at www.OffPittStreet.com. Audience members are required to wear masks without exception. For more information, call/text 814-310-1987 or email info@offpittstreet.com.
Westernport to hold municipal election
The town of Westernport will hold an election May 24 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Westernport City Building.
Candidates must file for office with the town clerk by April 26 for mayor or one of two commissioners. Donald T. Smith has filed for mayor.
Candidates must present a petition signed by at least 25 registered voters who are residents of Westernport.
The last day to register to vote is May 3. Absentee ballots must be requested by May 10 and returned before the polls close.
Local names in ‘Green Bag’
Both Allegany and Garrett County were represented among the 131 appointments submitted by Gov. Larry Hogan to the Maryland State Senate for approval in a ceremony known as the “Green Bag” nominees.
This year’s nominations for more than 55 different boards and commissions across the state include Bradford Nixon and Jeremy Bender, Canal Place Preservation & Development Authority; Ernest Gregg Jr., Garrett County Orphans’ Court; and Larry Brenneman, State Board of Well Drillers.
