Employee group to meet for breakfast
New Vision Pioneers will meet for breakfast Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. at the D’Atri Restaurant, LaVale.
All former employees and spouses of C&P, Bell Atlantic, Verizon and Western Electric are invited to attend. For more information, call 301-729-8998.
Piedmont to hold public meeting
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion.
Agenda items include fire company money and part-time office help.
Public comments are limited to five minutes per person.
WELCA collecting items for charity
WELCA will meet Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. in the fellowship Hall of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. The group is collecting items for the Union Rescue Mission and Interfaith Pantry.
The annual craft, flea market and bake sale will be held Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
To reserve a table, call Carol Straw at 240-803- 9292.
Legion auxiliary to hear speaker
Farrady Unit 24 American Legion Auxiliary will meet Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Post Home.
Girls State Representative Carley Clise, sponsored by Unit 24, will speak about her experience while attending the Girls State Training Program in June at Salisbury State University.
She is a senior honors student at Mountain Ridge High School.
Light refreshments will be served.
Outdoor Club Auxiliary to meet
The Cumberland Outdoor Club Auxiliary will meet Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at the club.
Birthdays for July, August and September will be honored.
Refreshments will be served and a white elephant sale will be held.
The auxiliary Halloween party is scheduled Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. for members only.
