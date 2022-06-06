St. James to hold clothing giveaway
St. James Episcopal Church, 32 Main St., Westernport, will hold a clothing giveaway June 10 from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the parish rectory.
Masks are required and gloves will be provided. Temperature checks will be made at the door.
No children can be admitted. Participants are asked to provide their own bags for their selections.
City retirees to meet for breakfast
The city of Cumberland retirees will meet for breakfast June 16 at 9 a.m. at Rock of Ages Restaurant.
Questions, call Harvey, 301-777-0339.
Celebration set at Solid Rock
Solid Rock Independent Baptist Church, 12510 Corrigan Drive, Corriganville, will celebrate 15 years as a church with a Singspiration on June 11 at 6 p.m.
Special services are scheduled on June 12 at 10 a.m.
The church will provide a barbecue meal with an additional service in the auditorium at 2 p.m.
Founding pastor and his wife, John and Diana Klink, will participate. They serve as missionaries to Mexico.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.