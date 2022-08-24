Gospel group to sing at church services
The gospel/bluegrass group Casselman Valley Travelers will perform Aug. 28 at the 9:30 a.m. service at Barton United Methodist Church and the 11 a.m. service at Westernport United Methodist Church.
Ed Mullaney to give garden program
The Garden Club of Cumberland will meet Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. in the Continuing Education Building at Allegany College of Maryland.
The program, “A Trip Down Memory Lane, Preserving the Past Windsor Hotel and Mullaney Family Farm,” will be presented by Ed Mullaney.
Mullaney is a former history teacher who is active in the beautification of Cumberland.
Libraries to close for Labor Day
In observance of the Labor Day holiday, all branches of the Allegany County Library System will be closed Sept. 5.
