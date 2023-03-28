Color eggs at state park
Deep Creek Lake State Park Discovery Center will be open April 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to dye eggs with homemade natural dyes.
Participants should bring their own hard-boiled eggs. Volunteers and staff will have spring treats and natural dyes for visitors to use and learn how the colors can be extracted from everyday items.
For more information, call 301-387-7067.
Fire auxiliary plans events
The Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary meet recently to plan upcoming events.
A cookie sale will be held April 1. Breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be April 8 from 9 to 11 a.m. Late night bingo will be April 14 at 8:30 p.m. The first chicken barbecue will be May 12. The next meeting will be April 10 at 6 p.m.
Beekeepers to hear talk
The Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association will meet April 13 at 7 p.m. upstairs at the Romney Fire Department, 175 S. High St.
Beginner and experienced beekeepers learn and exchange beekeeping information. A local U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agent will talk about FSA insurance for bees and honey. Check the club Facebook page for further details.
FSU faculty concert April 13
Frostburg State University’s department of music will present soprano Francesca Aguado-Murray in a Faculty Artist Series concert April 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center.
She will be accompanied by pianist Joseph Yungen. The concert will also be livestreamed; the link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
The program will include selections by Richard Wagner, Renaldo Hahn and Richard Strauss.
For more information, contact FSU’s department of music at 301-687-4109.
