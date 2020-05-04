Benefit concert is postponed
The Cumberland Music and Arts Club is postponing its 20th annual Young Artists’ Benefit Concert, which was to be held May 17, at Christ Lutheran Church, LaVale.
Piedmont public hearing Wednesday
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet May 6 at noon with a public hearing on the bond ordinance scheduled.
Other agenda items include water and sewer. Public comments are limited to five minutes per person.
Beall class planning for 60th reunion
The Beall High School class of 1961 reunion committee is seeking the home address, email address and phone number of classmates in preparation for the 60th reunion to be held in 2021. Contact Gene at 301-879-9736 or erobert261@aol.com.
New FEMA flood maps available
New Federal Emergency Management Agency flood maps are now effective and can be examined at https://msc/fema/gov/portal/home.
Residents can determine if their property is in a low to moderate or high-risk zone. By understanding flood risks, residents can decide which insurance option is best for their situation.
Community leaders can use the maps to make decisions about building standards and development.
Contact Floodplain Manager Amy Stonebreaker at 301-876-9544 or astonebreaker@alleganygov.org for more information or assistance.
