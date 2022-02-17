MVA offices closed for Presidents Day
The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration will close all branch offices Feb. 21 in observance of Presidents Day.
Customers can check the online services at MVA.Maryland.gov.
Award honors agriculture heroes
The Maryland Department of Agriculture has a new monthly award that will honor the contributions of Marylanders working in various roles in the farming and food production industries. Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder will present the Unsung Heroes of Maryland Agriculture award monthly to Marylanders who embody the dedication and commitment of the state’s agriculture community.
“While farmers are often front and center when we think of agriculture, those of us who work in the industry know it takes a lot more work to get food from the field to your plates,” Bartenfelder said. “Our state is fortunate to have many outstanding individuals working at every level of the food supply chain. This award is my way of giving them the recognition they deserve and hopefully inspiring future generations of Marylanders to consider careers in agriculture and food production.”
The department is accepting nominations for March. Each month’s honoree will be announced on the department’s blog and social media. To submit nominations, contact Denise Burrell at denise.burrell@maryland.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.