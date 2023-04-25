Church speaker to discuss abortion
Christian conservative Coleton Furlow will discuss biblical truths about abortion April 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Heights Baptist Church, 1419 E. Oidtown Road.
Baccalaureate service set
The Mountain Ridge Fellowship of Christian Athletes is sponsoring a baccalaureate service to honor the senior class at Mountain Ridge High School on May 15 at 7 p.m. in the school theater.
Members of the senior class will lead the service by speaking, performing and singing. A senior slide show will be shown. Area pastors are invited to join the service.
To submit pictures of a graduating senior to be included in the slide show, email four selections to robert.duncan@acpsmd.org by April 30.
Board of Elections to meet May 3
The Allegany County Board of Elections will meet May 3 at 9 a.m. in Room 230 of the County Office Complex, 701 Kelly Road.
Public participation at a meeting must be preapproved by the board president by calling 301-777-5931.
Fishing outing for disabled veterans
A disabled veterans fishing outing is scheduled May 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cumberland Outdoor Club grounds off state Route 51. All veterans with service-related disabilities are welcome. Food, drinks and fishing supplies will be provided. The rain date is May 13.
The grounds are open to all veterans to fish May 7 but supplies and refreshments will not be available.
State consumer rep to visit Keyser
A representative from the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office will meet with residents to discuss consumer-related issues May 8 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Mineral County Commission Meeting Room in Keyser.
For more information, contact Pam Krushansky at 304-741-5834.
