Clothing giveaway in Westernport
St. James Episcopal Church, 32 Main Street, Westernport, will offer a clothing giveaway Aug. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the parish rectory.
Health checks will be administered at the door and masks and gloves will be available. Children cannot be admitted at this time. Participants are asked to provide their own shopping bags to carry their selections.
Woodland Wigwam site of program
Rocky Gap State Park will sponsor an event that highlights the culture of the American Indian on Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. in the group camping area.
Roy Brown will conduct a youth-oriented program at the Eastern Woodland Wigwam constructed in 2015 with demonstrations of Indian crafts, hands-on activities and Native American storytelling.
Dans Mountain pool cuts back hours
The pool at Dans Mountain State Park will be closed Aug. 22-26 and Aug. 29-Sept. 2 due to a shortage of lifeguards as staff returns to school.
All scheduled pool parties will be honored. The pool will otherwise be open through Labor Day, Sept. 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Quartet to perform at LaVale Baptist
The Promisedland Quartet will sing Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at LaVale Baptist Church, 1115 National Highway.
A love offering will be taken.
Pantry on the Go in Flintstone
The Flintstone Charge of the United Methodist Church will sponsor a drive-thru Pantry on the Go at the Flintstone United Methodist Church on Aug. 25 at 9 a.m.
Boxed food items will be placed in the vehicles while drivers stay inside. For additional information, call 240-522-2460.
Pasture walk set in Friendsville
The University of Maryland Extension, Natural Resources Conservation Service and a local Maryland producer invite grazers, livestock/equine owners and associated industry personnel to attend an educational pasture walk.
The Sines family farm in Friendsville will be featured Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.
The family raises registered Angus cattle and will discuss strategies they use to extend grazing days while minimizing inputs and maintaining high animal performance on forages.
To register, visit https://go.umd.edu/augustpasturewalk. For additional information, visit https://go.umd.edu/forageevents or contact Amanda Grev at agrev@umd.edu or 301-432-2767, ext. 339.
LaVale library update to be given
The LaVale Civic Improvement Association, in conjunction with the Braddock Run Watershed Association, will meet Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. at the LaVale Baptist Church Pavilion on National Highway.
Shane Drake, branch manager of the newly reconstructed LaVale Library, and Ashley Swinford, Allegany County Library director of marketing and outreach, will review the progress of the project and plans for the grand opening Sept. 23-24.
Picnic table seating is available or bring seating. For more information, call 301-697-1141 or visit www.lavale.org.
MS group to meet next month
The Multiple Sclerosis Empowerment Group will meet Sept. 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the South Cumberland Library, 100 Seymour St.
This month’s topic of discussion will be muscle spasticity issues and the importance of stretching.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.