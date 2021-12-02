Reservations due for women’s lunch
The Women for Christ luncheon will be held Dec. 8 at 11:45 a.m. at the Cumberland Country Club.
The guest speaker will be Katie Ross. Reservations must be made by Dec. 5 by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268, Pat at 301-729-1928 or Bernadette at 301-724-2414.
Barton auxiliary group plans dinner
The Barton Firemen’s Auxiliary met recently to plan a Christmas party and roast beef dinner for Dec. 14. For more information, call 301-463-2996.
Choirs to offer Christmas program
Our Lady of the Mountains Parish Faith Formation Students and Combined Adult Choirs will present their annual Christmas program, “The Joy of Christmas,” on Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 300 E. Oldtown Road.
Families can Take Selfies With Santa
The Frostburg main branch of the Somerset Trust Co., 351 E. Main St., will offer Selfies With Santa on Dec. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. Reindeer food will be handed out.
Health center sponsors contest
The Hardy County Health and Wellness Center, Moorefield, W.Va, is holding a Christmas wreath contest open to the community.
Wreaths can be dropped off at the center through Dec. 8. They will be displayed outside for voting through Dec. 23. For more information, call 304-538-7380.
Post offices to close on holidays
Post office locations nationwide will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Some locations may have extended hours leading up to the holidays while others may have limited hours on Christmas Eve.
Visit the online Postal Locator tool at tools.usps.com to find locations that may be open late.
