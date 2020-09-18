Fort Hill class meets for lunch Oct. 7
The Fort Hill High School class of 1956 will meet for lunch Oct. 7 at 11:30 a.m. at Oscar’s Restaurant.
Soil board to discuss funding
The Allegany Soil Conservation District and U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service will host a virtual public meeting Oct. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The group will discuss the availability of conservation funding to improve local water quality, enhance soil health, support wildlife habitat and protect agricultural viability.
To participate, call Mona Lee at 240-609-3493 or email mlee@atlanticbbn.net by Oct. 9.
A link to the meeting will be available at https://www.alleganyscd.com/events-news.
The meeting will include guidelines for the use of the funding and typical conservation practices.
Attendees can make comments and present possible options for funding.
The Allegany Local Work Group, led by ASCD, will prepare a list of conservation practices and priorities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.