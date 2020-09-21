Class lunch set for Tuesday
The Fort Hill High School class of 1954 will meet for lunch Sept. 22 at 11:30 a.m. in the private dining room at Hobo’s Restaurant.
Church offers core supplies to public
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will be open to the public for Bountiful Blessings on Sept. 24 from 4 to 6 p.m., as a drive-thru only.
Bags will be prepackaged with core items.
AARP Local 2400 cancels meetings
Allegany County AARP Local 2400 has discontinued its meetings until January because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Service in memory of infants who died
Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Parish will hold an Infant Remembrance Service at the Mountain Maryland Infant Memorial, St. Mary’s Cemetery, 14201 Uhl Highway, on Oct. 4 at 2 p.m.
The public service remembers children who have died due to a miscarriage, stillbirth or early infant death. For more information, contact the parish office at 301-777-1750.
Midland to hold public meeting
The Midland mayor and council will meet Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m at Town Hall.
Eagle Riders will meet at Aerie Home
The Cresaptown Eagle Riders will meet Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Aerie Home on McMullen Highway.
For questions, call Wayne at 301-722-6942 or Dave at 301-724-5994.
Beekeepers move to Facebook meetings
The Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association is trying to hold virtual meetings with information on the club Facebook page until members can meet again in person.
The group will no longer meet at the Bank of Romney.
