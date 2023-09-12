Garrett residents can drop off tires
Garrett County will hold a citizen scrap tire drop-off day Sept. 16 starting at 7 a.m. at the Garrett County Fairgrounds.
Up to 10 tires per residence will be accepted free of charge — passenger tires and light truck tires only. Tires will be accepted until the receptacles are full.
Residents should bring an ID or other proof of residence. For more information, contact Kim Madigan, 301-334-7492.
Bel Air Crime Watch to meet
The Bel Air Crime Watch will meet Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Bel Air Pavilion.
Allegany County State’s Attorney James Elliott will speak to the group. For more information, call Tom Hutter at 240-727-5816.
Liquor board sets meeting Sept. 20
The Allegany County Board of License Commissioners will meet Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. in Room 100 of the County Office Complex, 701 Kelly Road.
Public participation must be preapproved by calling 301-724-6485.
Wings & Wheels returns to airport
Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 426 will hold its annual Wings & Wheels event on Sept. 24 at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport, rain or shine.
A pancake breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon with activities and vendors to continue until 4 p.m. Antique and custom cars, motorcycles, a 1950 Mack fire truck and Cumberland Police tactical vehicle will be exhibited with a model aircraft and Civil Air Patrol display.
The event includes free Young Eagle plane rides for ages 8 to 17, weather permitting.
Proceeds help to send a child to air Academy in Oshkosh, Wis. For more information, contact Katie Kight at 301-268-2624.
