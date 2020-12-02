Virtual gallery talk this evening
The Allegany Arts Council will present a Virtual Gallery Walk & Talk with Chris Sloan on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
Sloan will discuss the work contained in his solo exhibition, “Salient Points — Thoughts on the Future of Humanity.” His virtual gallery tour will explore the three themes of his exhibition — Extinctions, The Victory of Science and The Invisible Domain.
To register, email art@alleganyarts.org. A Zoom link will be sent in advance of the talk.
State offers folklife apprenticeships
Maryland State Arts Council applications are open for 2021-2022 folklife apprenticeships. The grant supports traditional arts education through the teaching of skills from a master artist to a learner artist. Grants are $5,000 each, with $4,000 disbursed to the master artist and $1,000 to the learner artist during a one-year teaching period. Applications are due Jan. 15. Visit msac.org.
Marketplace extends hours
The Hampshire Co-op & Heritage Marketplace in Romney, W.Va., has extended its hours and is now open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Winterfest open house will be held Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
The marketplace offers pottery, fine art, jewelry, fiber arts, photography, woodworking and gourmet items.
Food drive in Moorefield area
State Farm Insurance, Judy Ball, is holding a food drive to donate to organizations in Moorefield, W.Va., and the East Hardy areas.
Nonperishable food items that are not expired can be dropped in a box on the ramp of the Moorefield office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. and noon Saturdays.
Donors can leave a note and State Farm will donate up to $500 for the cause.
Dec. 19 will be the last day to donate so that the items can be distributed in time for Christmas meals.
Bountiful Blessings sets drive-thru
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Smallwood Street, will open for Bountiful Blessings on Dec. 10 from 4 to 6 p.m., drive-thru only.
Bags will be prepackaged with core items. This will be the only distribution this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.