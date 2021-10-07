National rosary event Sunday
The Rosary Coast to Coast will be held Oct. 10 at 4 p.m., with local participants meeting at the Grotto of the Blessed Mother at St. Mary’s Church, 300 E. Oldtown Road, part of Our Lady of the Mountains Parish.
Artist studios open for weekend touring
The Allegany Arts Council’s 2021 Mountain Maryland Artist Studio Tours will take place Oct. 9 and 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The annual event allows residents to visit local artists in their studios and see workspaces, talk with artists about their processes and purchase one-of-a kind works. This year’s tour spans from Flintstone to Accident, featuring painting, quilting, jewelry, woodworking, photography, ceramics and sculpture.
The event is free and tour books are available for pickup at the Allegany Arts Council, 9 N. Centre St., and from participating artists.
For more information and to learn more about the artists who are taking part, visit www.alleganyartscouncil.org/artiststudiotours/participating-artists.
Mineral County paving scheduled
Paving will occur on Hartmansville Road between Emoryville Church and the junction with U.S. Route 50 from Oct. 11-15 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Motorists should expect significant delays. Exact schedule is weather dependent.
Tailgate benefits Make-A-Wish
City Electric Supply at 1600 Ford Ave. will host a tailgate and donation event for Make-A-Wish on Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1600 Ford Ave.
The event is sponsored by Milwaukee and Generac, with discounts and raffles offered by the companies.
A grand prize tailgate bundle includes a Coleman gas grill and two CES Coleman chairs.
CES Picks, a pro fantasy football app, will be incorporated into the event with the chance to win a $200 NFL Shop gift card.
FSU faculty featured in Oct. 17 concert
Frostburg State University’s department of music will present saxophonist Brent Weber in a Faculty Artist Series concert Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center.
He will be accompanied by pianist Joseph Yungen. The concert will be livestreamed; the link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
FSU expects masks to be worn indoors when in the presence of others, regardless of vaccination status. Visitors to campus must visit www.frostburg.edu/checkin for symptom monitoring.
For more information, contact FSU’s department of music at 301-687-4109.
