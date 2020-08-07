Clothing giveaway in Westernport
St. James Episcopal Church, 32 Main St., Westernport, will offer a clothing giveaway Aug. 14 at the former rectory. Patrons are required to wear face masks and are asked to bring market-sized shopping bags.
Hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and gloves will be provided; some disposable masks will be available on request.
Due to social distancing requirements, no children are permitted to enter the building and restrooms will not be available.
School Hall of Fame event canceled
The Fort Hill High School Hall of Fame luncheon originally scheduled for Sept. 26 has been postponed.
The organizing committee hopes to reschedule the event in the spring.
Work to close section of Route 46
State Route 46 will be closed to through-traffic in Keyser .7 mile west of U.S. Route 220 beginning as early as Aug. 10 to replace a drainage structure over Thunderhill Run. Work is expected to be completed in approximately eight weeks, weather permitting.
Questions regarding the closure can be directed to the West Virginia Division of Highways District 5 Bridge Department at 681-320-2016.
Virtual Naloxone training offered
The Allegany County Health Department is offering virtual naloxone training for treating someone who has overdosed. The next session is Aug. 18 at 5 p.m.
Visit prescribechangeallegany.gov to download the application and information or call 301-759-5050 .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.