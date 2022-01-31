Group holds ‘Show and Tell’
The Civil War Roundtable of Allegany County will meet Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at LaVale United Methodist Church, 565 National Highway, for annual “Show and Tell.”
Members will bring memorabilia, books, videos and genealogy to share. For more information, visit Facebook.
Libraries close for holiday
In observance of Presidents Day, all branches of the Allegany County Library System will be closed Feb. 21.
Libraries are open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays at Frostburg and South Cumberland from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
