Luke to hold public meeting Wednesday
The Luke mayor and commissioners will meet March 31 at 10 a.m. to conduct regular business, a tax levy hearing and budget hearing. Written comments from residents will be accepted.
To join the meeting via conference call, email lukemd@comcast.net or call 301-359-3074. Residents must announce that they are on the call. The meeting will be recorded.
Library director will give talk
Thomas Vose, director of the Ruth Enlow Library, will be the featured speaker when the Garrett County Democratic Club meets via Zoom on April 1.
Links to the meeting are available on the group’s Facebook page.
Vose will present the program “Navigating Social Media.” The discussion will provide an overview of popular platforms and how they work with tips on recognizing fake news, protecting information and following proper etiquette.
Food giveaway in Westernport
A food giveaway will be held March 26 at 1 p.m. in Moran’s parking lot, 24215 Westernport Road.
The event is sponsored by Mountain Laurel Medical Center, which is partnering with the Tri-Towns Area Food Pantry.
Masks are required and each vehicle will receive one bag.
Prayer group to meet Friday
America Pray Now, an evangelical nondenominational group of believers based in Ashburn, Va., will meet March 26 at 7 p.m. in the Holiday Inn Express in LaVale.
The group prays for the needs of the community and asks God to intercede for the renewal and revival of the nation. Any questions, call Jimmie Flanagan at 301-722-7828. Masks are required.
Bedford Road group makes plans
The Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary met and voted to buy raffle tickets for the state convention and ways and means. Members finalized plans for a soup sale on April 27. The fire company will have a chicken barbecue on May 28.
The next meeting will be April 5 at 6:15 p.m.
Carpendale to hold public meeting
The town of Carpendale will hold a public meeting April 6 at 6:30 p.m.
