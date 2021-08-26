Coney sets meeting, closure
The Lonaconing mayor and council will meet Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
Town Hall will be closed Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day.
County observes holiday
Allegany County government will be closed on Labor Day, Sept. 6. Public transportation will not be available.
The Frostburg residential refuse site will be closed as well.
Church to hold celebration
The Glendale Church of the Brethren will hold a celebration service commemorating 100 years of worship at the Flintstone location Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a meal served at the conclusion of the service.
Woman’s Civic Club to meet
The Woman’s Civic Club will meet Sept. 16 at noon at 515 Washington St.
Guests will represent the Allegany County Animal Shelter, Special Olympics, Schwab Family Cancer Center, Human Resources Development Commission and the CROP Walk.
For more information, call 301-722-6099.
