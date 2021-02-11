Luke to hold public meeting
The Luke mayor and commissioners will meet Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. in the Luke City Building.
Due to the COVID-19 emergency, the meeting will be open to the public via conference call only. Email lukemd@comcast.net or call 301-359-3074 to register. Participants will have to announce that they are on the call. The meeting will be recorded.
Piedmont sets meeting
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet Feb. 17 at noon at the American Legion.
A third reading of the fireworks ordinance will be held. Other agenda items include water and sewer, cross connection ordinance, state right of way access, a chipper use agreement and a request for copies of ordinances.
Public comments will be limited to five minutes per person.
ACM to hold transfer fair
Allegany College of Maryland students and their families can discuss transfer plans with representatives of more than 60 colleges and universities beginning Feb. 22.
College representatives will be available each day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.,using a virtual format.
A full schedule of dates and times is available at https://mdacc.org/vtf-spring-21. An alphabetical list of participating institutions is available at https://bit.ly/3qlOoYY.
All sessions will take place in Zoom breakout rooms.
For general information, contact Advising Specialist Suzanne Wright at swright@allegany.edu.
