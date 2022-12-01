Pop-up sale benefits academic funding
Allegany High School’s Academic Endowment Committee will host a Christmas pop-up sale in the school’s main lobby Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The public can purchase Allegany High School Christmas ornaments, apparel and handmade Camper K-9 dog treats on a cash-only basis.
Piedmont public meeting Wednesday
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion.
Agenda items include a cleanup day, new city clerk and a water project.
Bountiful Blessings once this month
St. Paul Lutheran Church, Washington and Smallwood streets, will hold Bountiful Blessings Dec. 8 from 4 to 6 p.m.
This will be the only distribution in December.
The program assists families with cleaning supplies, paper goods and personal hygiene items.
Civil War group to hold potluck
The Civil War Roundtable of Allegany County will hold a holiday potluck party Dec. 10 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the home of Mike and Carol Shaw, 651 Washington Bottom Road, Springfield, W.Va.
Contact carolmshaw205@gmail.com or call 304-260-8796 for directions or visit Facebook.
Garden club to hold Christmas event
The Christmas gathering of the Garden Club of Cumberland will be held Dec. 12. at 6 p.m. at the Allegany College of Maryland Continuing Education Building.
The program, Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Christmas on the Frontier,” will be presented by Ellen McDaniels-Weissler.
Choir to perform Christmas cantata
The First Congregational Church of Frostburg Choir will present its Christmas cantata, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” Dec. 18 at 10:45 a.m.
In addition to the title favorite, the cantata includes classics and hymns containing narration of Christmas stories and a few new songs.
The church is located at 103 Bowery St.
Outdoor Club seeks 2023 nominations
The Cumberland Outdoor Club has opened nominations for the 2023 election.
Members may sign up using the form at the club. The nominations will close at the Jan. 2 meeting at 7 p.m.
For more information, call 301-777-9688.
