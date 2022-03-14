City retirees meet
The city of Cumberland retirees will meet for breakfast March 17 at 9 a.m. at Rock of Ages Restaurant.
Questions, call Harvey at 301-777-0339.
Class to have lunch
The Allegany High School class of 1961 will meet for lunch March 16 at 11:30 a.m. at Oscar’s Restaurant.
For more information, call Dottie, 301-268-7982, or Richard, 301-268-8202.
PPG group to meet
The PPG production and maintenance retirees will meet for breakfast March 21 at 9 a.m. at Hobo’s Restaurant. Questions, call Harvey at 301-777-0339.
Pantry on the Go set
The Flintstone Charge of the United Methodist Church will sponsor a drive- thru Pantry on the Go at the Flintstone United Methodist Church on March 24 at 9 a.m.
Boxed food items will be placed in the vehicles while drivers stay inside. For more information, call 240-522-2460.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.