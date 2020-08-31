Elections board to meet Sept. 2
The Allegany County Board of Elections will meet Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. in Potomac Room 230 of the County Office Complex, 701 Kelly Road. The board will take action on the vote center proposal submitted to the State Board of Elections.
The county is limiting visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To attend the meeting in person, call 301-777-5931.
Piedmont public meeting Wednesday
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet Sept. 2 at noon at the American Legion.
Agenda items include the excess levy, four-wheelers, a source water protection grant and property maintenance ordinance.
Coney sets holiday, meeting schedule
The Lonaconing Town Hall will be closed Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day.
The mayor and council will meet Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Goodwill Fire Company outdoor pavilion, 53 Main St. Attendees must wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
Fort Hill classmates to meet for lunch
The Fort Hill High School class of 1956 will meet for lunch Sept. 2 at 11:30 a.m. at Oscar’s Restaurant.
County offices, services closed
Allegany County government offices will be closed Sept. 7 for Labor Day. Public transportation services will not be offered by Allegany County Transit.
The Frostburg residential refuse site will be closed.
Barton meeting open to public
The Barton mayor and commissioners will meet Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers. The meeting is open to the public.
