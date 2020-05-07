Workshop helps people cope
Chapman and Associates Health Care will host a free online introductory workshop on mind-body medicine for members of the community to learn how to care for their physical and mental health during stressful times.
The workshop will be led by Andrea Opel and Kacie Grubb and will be held May 16 at 10 a.m. and May 20 at 7 p.m.
Email andrea@chapmanandassociateshealthcare.com or call 240-362-7294 for more information and to register.
Virtual commencement at Potomac State
West Virginia University Potomac State College will conduct its 117th commencement as a virtual ceremony to be broadcast May 9 at 11 a.m. at wvu-psc.stageclip.com.
Graduates were invited to provide a personal message and a photo/video clip to be used in a virtual procession as part of the online ceremony. The content will be shareable on social media following the ceremony.
Graduates were also polled as to their interest in attending an in-person December 2020 or May 2021 commencement ceremony.
St. Paul’s offer scholarships
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will begin accepting applications May 15 for the Mortimer C. and Elizabeth Ann Schaidt Scholastic Tuition Fund.
Instructions and the application form can be found at www.stpaulcumberland.org or from the church office. The scholarship is competitive and available only to members of St. Paul’s.
The award can be used for the payment of tuition only at an accredited institution offering a two- or four-year degree, graduate degree, technical or vocational training.
The applicant must have communed and contributed – in their own name — at least once in the past year. Additional questions should be directed to stpaulsscholarship2015@gmail.com.
Applications are due by June 15.
