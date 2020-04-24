Food distribution set on Sunday
The Islamic Society of Cumberland will hold a food distribution April 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help ease the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone who needs food is encouraged to visit the Islamic Society of Cumberland Masjid at 1202 Vocke Road, LaVale, on the same road as Christ Lutheran Church toward Interstate 68.
Traffic will be controlled to maintain strict social distancing safety measures.
Webinar identifies garden insects
University of Maryland Extension Master Gardener Sherry Frick will offer a free webinar titled “The Good, The Bad and The Just Plain Ugly: Know Your Garden Friends and Foes” on April 30 at 6 p.m.
Participants will learn to identify insects as either friend, foe or non-combatant. Environmentally friendly and conventional control strategies will be discussed.
Email jonireed@umd.edu to receive a WebEx link or telephone call-in number for those who do not have internet access. For more information, contact Frick at 301-724-3320 or sfrick@umd.edu.
Families can request meal assistance
Garrett County Public Schools has applications for free and reduced meals for families whose income has been affected by COVID-19. To fill out an application, visit https://www.garrettcountyschools.org/food-and-nutrition-services.
Any questions, call the Food and Nutrition Services office at 301-334-8917.
Free meals for all children may be picked up Monday through Thursday at 16 sites throughout Garrett County. Visit the website for times and locations. Children do not need to be a GCPS student to receive a meal.
Plant festival canceled
Due to the coronavirus, the Mountain Maryland Native Plant Festival scheduled for May 9 at New Germany State Park has been canceled. The participating native plant nurseries are accepting mail orders instead.
Visit www.woodthrushnatives.com, www.gonativetrees.com and www.evergreenheritagecenter.org for details regarding their plant sales. For more information regarding the Maryland Native Plant Society, visit www.mdflora.org.
Summer programs will not be held
Maryland Leadership Workshops, a division of Leadership Maryland, is canceling its summer programs due to health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now in its 65th year, MLW was scheduled to host its five, week-long programs for middle and high school students from July 12 – Aug.1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.