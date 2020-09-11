Grant money to assist firefighters
Barton Hose Company No. 1 will receive a $646,666 grant to purchase self-contained breathing apparatus.
The funding was awarded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.
Together with a recent award to Baltimore Pike Volunteer Fire Company, $1.4 million will go toward the purchase of 192 units for 13 stations across Allegany County.
Clothing giveaway in Westernport
St. James Episcopal Church, 32 Main St., Westernport, will hold a clothing giveaway Sept. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the church rectory.
Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn and gloves will be provided. The Oct. 9 offering will include a separate coat giveaway in the parish house, where the same restrictions will apply.
Yard sale at Holy Cross church
Holy Cross United Methodist Church, Carpendale, W.Va., will hold a yard sale Sept. 12 at 8 a.m.
The event will include a bake sale and hot dogs and drinks. Proceeds will benefit child enrichment programs of the church.
Flu vaccine clinics to be offered
The Garrett County Health Department is planning community flu vaccine clinics in Oakland and Grantsville beginning in early October. Due to COVID-19, there will be some changes to how the clinics will run.
It is anticipated that a flu vaccine appointment will be scheduled in order to comply with physical distancing.
Everyone must arrive for their appointment with a face covering. The health department will have spacing markers and hand sanitizer available.
The health department encourages getting flu vaccine as soon as possible. Doctor’s office and pharmacies may already have flu vaccines available.
Because symptoms of COVID-19 and influenza can be similar, health officials are recommending that anyone 6 months and older get their flu vaccine as soon as it is available this year.
Help control the spread of respiratory illness by washing hands, disinfecting your environment frequently, covering respiratory secretions and staying home while sick.
Luke election set Monday
Voters in Luke will choose a mayor and four council members when polls open Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m in the City Building.
Mayor Edward Clemons is running for reelection against Paula Ward. Council candidates include incumbents Thomas Clayton, James Lewis and Gary Wiltison and challengers Dorothy Johnston and James Parker.
Paper ballots will be used with space provided for the write-in option. To receive an emergency ballot, call the clerk’s office at 301-359-3074.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all voters must wear a mask and follow the 6-foot social distancing regulation.
Evergreen Center welcomes autumn
The Evergreen Heritage Center in Mount Savage will host a free Autumn Festival on Sept. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. Tours of the newly restored Evergreen Barn will include its Living Off the Land Agricultural Museum.
Tours will be given of the newly updated six-bedroom Evergreen House Museum full of antiques and artifacts and the gardens and greenhouses.
Make and take events for families include pickling cucumbers and peppers and rag doll making for children.
All activities will observe social distancing with masks required for any indoor tours.
Democrats share their platform
The Garrett County Democratic Central Committee and Garrett County Democratic Club are releasing a Democratic platform in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Garrett County primary election, which featured one of the highest levels of voter participation in the nation.
Divided into sections on education, economy, environment, health care, poverty and inequality and community mind-set, the platform is a benchmark for residents considering becoming Democratic candidates for public office.
To review the Garrett County Democratic platform, visit www.gcdems.com. For questions and to share comments, email gcdemcc@gmail.com.
‘Godspell’ to be performed live
The Bedford County Players will present live shows of “Godspell” on Sept. 18-20 at 8 p.m. at the Silver Lining Drive-In at the Bedford County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are discounted for children 12 and under and are available by calling 814-623-7555.
“Godspell” is published by MTI Music Theater International as a family-friendly show full of hilarity and music. Set in present day with all the precautions necessary during a pandemic, the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love has a message of community and compassion. A group of eccentric disciples helps Jesus teach a variety of parables through interactive games and a heaping dose of humor. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage.
Kay Dull is the director, Shane Lynn is the musical director and Jim Dull is the technical director.
Music is being performed by The Bad Luck Lover Boys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.