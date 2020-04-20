Sheetz offers free meal for kids
Sheetz has expanded its Kidz Meal Bagz program, providing free food to help families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, to all its locations.
Meal Bagz include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink. Families can ask an employee for a meal at the register. Meals will be available daily while supplies last. An adult does not need to be present to obtain a meal.
The program will be available through the end of the month at which time it will be reevaluated based on community need.
Bargain Basement thrift store closed
The Bargain Basement at Trinity United Methodist Church in Piedmont is not accepting donations at this time.
The Bargain Basement has been canceled until further notice.
GOP Women’s Club helping out
Members of the Garrett County Republican Women’s Club have undertaken a community response to the challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Using the list of registered Republican voters, telephone calls have been placed to approximately 1,500 local residents over the age of 62 to check on their welfare, provide resource information and offer assistance.
At least two grocery shopping trips using appropriate safety precautions have been made.
Anyone needing assistance or information, regardless of political affiliation, can contact the club through its Facebook page.
