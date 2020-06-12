Summer meal pickups to begin
The Allegany County Public Schools Food and Nutrition Service will provide meals during the summer at 12 school sites beginning June 15 from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday: Beall, Bel Air, Braddock, Cash Valley, Flintstone, John Humbird, Mount Savage, South Penn, Washington, Westside, Westmar and Westernport schools.
ACPS encourages parents and students to wear face masks during meal pickups to continue to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
Midland town cleanup dates set
The Midland town cleanup will begin June 23 on the east side, Paradise Street side, of state Route 36. The west side, Railroad Street side, is scheduled for pickup June 25. All items to be collected must be curbside by 7 a.m.
Only items that are not accepted during regular garbage collection will be picked up. Broken glass must be contained. Lumber must have nails removed. Tires, appliances, paint, petroleum products, batteries and aerosol cans will not be picked up.
Any questions, call Nellie Tighe at 301-463-2264.
Leake family cancels reunion
The Frank and Lena Leake family reunion scheduled for July 26 at Dans Mountain State Park has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Fairgrieve reunion canceled
The Fairgrieve family reunion scheduled for Aug. 1 at the Barton Meadow Pavilion, has been canceled until next year.
