Luke to hold business meeting
The Luke mayor and commissioners will meet July 28 at 4 p.m. The public may join the meeting via conference call.
Contact lukemd@comcast.net or 301-359-3074 for access. Callers will have to announce their name. The meeting will be recorded.
Snider family reunion set
The descendants of Alonzo and Rebecca and Ida Snider will hold their annual family reunion Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. at Davis Memorial United Methodist Church, 14300 Uhl Highway.
Those attending should bring a covered dish and drinks. For additional information, contact Kristie Robosson-Masilek at 443-224-7022 or Alonzo Robosson at 301-478-3070 or find the Family of Alonzo and Rebecca & Ida Snider on Facebook.
Carpendale to hold public meeting
The town of Carpendale will hold its monthly public meeting Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in Town Hall.
