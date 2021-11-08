Post 155 to honor veterans
Westernport American Legion Victory Post 155 will hold a Veterans Day program Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Hiram Lodge beside the post office.
Masks will be available.
Ceremony set in Veterans Park
Let’s Beautify Cumberland! volunteers and the Mountainside Marines Detachment will observe Veterans Day at Veterans Park on South Centre Street on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
Chris Myers, bugler, will play taps as a call to remember those who gave their lives in the service of the United States.
A wreath will be placed on the veterans monument to honor and remember those who served.
MVA announces two closures
The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration will close all branch offices Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
All branch offices will be closed Dec. 2 through 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 for the final phase of its information technology modernization project known as Customer Connect.
The eStore, appointment scheduler and 24-hour self-service kiosks will be unavailable from 9 p.m. Dec. 2 through noon on Dec. 5.
Drivers needed for VA van service
Volunteer drivers are needed to take patients to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va., when services are required that are not available at the Cumberland clinic.
Anyone who is able to drive the van is asked to contact Jerry Raible at 800-817-3807, ext. 3309.
