Frostburg Lions to hold yard sale
The Frostburg Lions Club will hold its annual yard sale Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Zion United Church of Christ, 160 E. Main St.
The sale will feature loads of merchandise, including a 50-inch TV and home decor items but no clothing.
For more information, call 301-689-6776.
Snider family reunion scheduled
The descendants of Alonzo and Rebecca and Ida Snider will hold their annual family reunion Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. at Davis Memorial United Methodist Church, 14300 Uhl Highway.
Those attending should bring a covered dish and drinks. For additional information, contact Kristie Robosson-Masilek at 443-224-7022 or Alonzo Robosson at 301-478-3070 or find the Family of Alonzo and Rebecca & Ida Snider on Facebook.
Eastern Orthodox service on Saturday
Eastern Orthodox Divine Liturgy will be offered Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 16 Washington St.
Father Dennis Buck, pastor of St. Catherine Orthodox Church in Hagerstown, will be the celebrant. For more information, contact Buck at 202-209-4395 or Deacon Anthony Payne at 617-820-6659.
Women for Christ reservations due
Women for Christ will hold a luncheon Aug. 9 at 11:45 a.m. at the Cumberland Country Club.
Morgan Witmer will be the speaker and singer. Ann Hutter, who provides bicycles for handicapped children and adults, will present a program.
Reservations are due Aug. 6 by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-707-2526.
Paving to occur in Mineral County
Paving operations will begin Aug. 6 on U.S. Route 220, mile point 14 to 14.9, and state Route 46, mile point 19.01 to 20.76, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Work will occur Sunday through Thursday and is expected to last approximately 40 days, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
McFarland family to hold reunion
The 54th McFarland reunion for the descendants of Jonathan and Susannah Keller McFarland will be held Aug. 6 at Finzel Community Park with lunch to begin at 1:30 p.m.
Families should bring a covered dish to share and beverages. Questions, call 301-786-4245 or 301-268-5116.
Pantry on the Go in Flintstone
The Flintstone Charge of the United Methodist Church will sponsor a drive-thru Pantry on the Go at the Flintstone United Methodist Church on Aug. 17 at 9 a.m.
Boxed food items will be placed in the vehicles while drivers stay inside. For additional information, call 240-522-2460.
DAV officer to assist vets with claims
A Disabled American Veteran service officer will be at the Allegany College of Maryland Humanities Building, Room H-4 on Aug. 10 to help prepare benefit claims. Appointments can be made by calling Ernie Unger at 301-842-2562, 301-331-0091 or email michelobqt@yahoo.com.
