Bountiful Blessings set on Thursday
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Smallwood Street, will open Bountiful Blessings on Sept. 10 from 4 to 6 p.m., drive-thru only.
Anyone who has registered this year is eligible to receive the prepackaged core items.
Bel Air Crime Watch to hear Jake Shade
Bel Air Crime Watch will meet Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Bel Air pavilion.
Allegany County Commission President Jake Shade will be the speaker. For more information, call Tom Hutter at 240-727-5816.
Pantry on the Go drive-thru only
The Flintstone Charge of the United Methodist Church will sponsor a drive-thru Pantry on the Go at Flintstone United Methodist Church on Sept. 22 at 9 a.m.
Boxed food items will be placed in the vehicles. For information, call 240-522-2460.
