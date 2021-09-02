Frankfort teachers group to meet
The Frankfort Middle School retired teachers will meet for breakfast Sept. 9 at 8:30 a.m. at the Taste of the Town Restaurant, Fort Ashby, W.Va.
Drug take-back at chicken barbecue
The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with LaVale Lions Club will conduct a prescription drug take-back on Sept. 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sept. 12 from noon to 4 p.m.
LaVale Lions Club will sell barbecued chicken at the Den near Lions Field on Braddock Road. The Sheriff’s Office will be there to accept any drugs.
Deputies will be set up under a tent to accept medications. The effort is to eliminate the potential for drug abuse by removing the drugs from circulation.
The project is a LaVale Lions Club sponsored activity. The Sheriff’s Office operation is made possible by grant funding sponsored by the Allegany County Health Department and the Maryland Department of Health, Office of Population Health Improvement.
Women for Christ to hold meeting
Women for Christ will meet Sept. 8 at 11:45 a.m. at the Cumberland Country Club.
Guest speaker will be Iver Leivestad and the special feature is Katie Ours.
Reservations may be made by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268, Pat at 301-729-1928 or Bernadette at 301-724-2414 before Sept. 5.
MVA closed for Labor Day holiday
The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration will close all branch offices Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day.
MVA will continue to operate by appointment only until further notice. For more information, visit MVA.Maryland.gov.
Fort Hill luncheon in courtyard
The We Are Fort Hill Committee will hold the Hall Of Fame luncheon in the newly remodeled courtyard at the school Sept. 11 at noon.
Parking is available in the rear near the cafeteria door. Greeters will escort attendees to the courtyard. For tickets, contact Mark Manges at 240-362-6670 or Sally Shreve at 301-707-6017.
Alco classmates to visit museum
The Allegany High School class of 1950 will hold a get-together on Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. at the the Allegany Museum, 3 Pershing St.
Fellow classmate Bill Timmons will present a history of the Cumberland Road now known as the National Road with photos to share. The Crossroads of America Exhibit from the Smithsonian will be on display and Vic Rezendes will be the exhibit tour guide.
Allegany High School historical research methods students will participate in the discussion and tour and present information about a weekend set aside in July 2022 to honor Allegany High School.
Classmates will go to Patrick’s Pub for an early dinner following the tour.
