Church service this evening
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 400 Arch St., will hold Thanksgiving Eve service with Holy Communion on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
Cantata set at Frostburg church
The choir of First Congregational Church of Frostburg will present the Christmas cantata “Mary Did You Know?” on Dec. 19 during the 10:45 a.m. worship service.
The cantata portrays God’s silence being ended by the simple statement of an angel to a young Jewish maiden, “You are highly favored. You will have a son. You are to call Him Jesus.” The church is located at 103 Bowery St.
