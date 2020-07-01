Farrady auxiliary meeting July 13
Farrady Unit 24 American Legion Auxiliary will meet on July 13 at 6 p.m. at the post home.
There will be an election of officers for the 2020-2021 administrative year.
Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required.
Midland town meeting July 6
The Midland mayor and council will meet July 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall.
A mask must be worn by anyone entering Town Hall.
Family reunion won’t be held
The Shepherd-McKenzie family reunion scheduled for Aug. 8 at Hidden Springs Campground has been canceled.
Midland election set for Aug. 11
The town of Midland will hold an election Aug. 11 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The office of mayor and four council seats will be open.
Candidates must register with Town Clerk Ted Baker by July 15 during voter registration or by requesting a filing form at 301-268-7716. Absentee ballots are available by calling the same number.
Voter registration for town citizens not registered with Allegany County or the town of Midland will take place at town hall on July 6 and 13 from 6 to 8 p.m.
A mask must be worn by anyone entering Town Hall.
