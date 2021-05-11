Medical center to launch van
Mountain Laurel Medical Center will hold a Community Van Launch at is Oakland office on May 14 at 10 a.m.
Refreshments will follow in the upstairs conference room via Entrance B.
Garrett Commission to hold tax hearing
The Garrett County Commission will hold a constant yield tax public hearing May 18 at 6 p.m. at the Garrett Information Enterprise Center, Room 111, Garrett College.
The hearing will be livestreamed on the county government Facebook page. The fiscal 2022 budget will be presented at 6:15 p.m.
Summer learning camp offered
Garrett County Public Schools is offering a summer learning camp to students from prekindergarten through eighth grade.
Students whose home school is on the southern end of the county will attend camp at Broad Ford Elementary School. Students whose home school is on the northern end will attend camp at Accident Elementary.
Summer learning camps will run from July 12-16 and July 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Transportation and meals will be provided.
To register, visit https://forms.gle/wNWwZaQhPcLjDK9YA. Registration will close May 21 at 4 p.m.
Pantry on the Go in Flintstone
The Flintstone Charge of the United Methodist Church will sponsor a drive-thru Pantry on the Go at the Flintstone United Methodist Church on May 25 at 9 a.m.
Boxed food items will be placed in the vehicles while drivers remain inside. For additional information, call 240-522-2460.
Reunion to be held in Ellerslie
The Ellerslie 60 Plus Reunion will be held June 5 at the Ellersie Outdoor Club. Current and former residents of Ellerslie who want to attend should contact Gloria at 301-722-6296 before May 31.
Speaker to address women's suffrage
Elder Tracy Brown will present a women's suffrage program via Zoom on June 2 at 7 p.m.
The program is sponsored by Visit Hagerstown & Washington County and the African-American History Association of Western Maryland.
To join the program, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83579836830?pwd=cWhrOEt4LzlhV2dCV1JlQW9ITG00QT09. The meeting ID is 83579836830, passcode, 516976.
For more information, contact rlytle2017@gmail.com or call 304-539-1650.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.