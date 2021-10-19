Trails group to hold annual meeting
Mountain Maryland Trails will host its annual membership meeting Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at 9 N. Centre St., above the Allegany Arts Council.
The agenda includes elections for the board of directors, updates on the projects that were accomplished over the year and how to get involved in the organization.
The nonprofit with over 25 years of history in Allegany County works to ensure that the Great Allegheny Passage is maintained as a world-class rail-trail.
For questions regarding the meeting, contact Jessica Palumbo, marketing co-chair, at jpalumbo@alleganygov.org.
Read between the Wines at Charis
The Allegany County Library System and Western Maryland Jaycees will host a professional development book discussion on “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown at Charis Winery, located at Canal Place, Oct. 28 at 6:15 p.m. The event is called Read between the Wines. Copies of the book are available through the library catalog and online through the Maryland Digital Library.
To learn more, visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info or call 301-724-1607.
Sanitary group changes meeting
The LaVale Sanitary Commission will meet Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. at 1 Roselawn Ave. instead of on Nov. 11.
Future meetings will be held on the second Thursday of the month at 9 a.m. as usual.
Women for Christ hears business talk
The October Women for Christ luncheon was held at the Cumberland Country Club with 54 ladies in attendance.
Cari Cannon, owner of Lew Lew Belle Boutique, detailed how she started her business on Baltimore Street and brought racks of clothing and jewelry for the ladies to view.
The speaker, Melissa Miller of Clear Spring, enhanced her inspirational message with several vocal numbers.
The next luncheon is scheduled for Nov. 10 at 11:45 a.m. Reservations may be made no later than Nov. 7 by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268; Pat at 301-729-1928; or Bernadette at 301-724-2414.
Space Force added to wreaths program
Wreaths Across America has added the United States Space Force to the set of ceremonial wreaths that are provided to all participating locations nationwide to be used on National Wreaths Across America Day, Dec. 18.
This is the eighth ceremonial wreath with corresponding service flag to be provided by the organization to all participating locations. The ceremonial wreaths represent each branch of the service and POW/MIA.
The U.S. Space Force was established Dec. 20, 2019, to organize, train and equip space forces to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force.
For more information on how to volunteer, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.