Watercolor society to meet Sept. 12
The Western Maryland Watercolor Society will meet Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the pavilion of Christ Lutheran Church, 1222 Vocke Road, LaVale.
The group is accepting new members. For more information, contact Lita Havens, 240-362-7079, or visit the group on Facebook.
County elections board to meet
The Allegany County Board of Elections will meet Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. in Room 230 of the County Office Complex, 701 Kelly Road.
Public participation at a meeting must be preapproved by the board president by calling 301-777-5931.
