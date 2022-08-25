Watercolor society to meet Sept. 12

The Western Maryland Watercolor Society will meet Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the pavilion of Christ Lutheran Church, 1222 Vocke Road, LaVale.

The group is accepting new members. For more information, contact Lita Havens, 240-362-7079, or visit the group on Facebook.

County elections board to meet

The Allegany County Board of Elections will meet Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. in Room 230 of the County Office Complex, 701 Kelly Road.

Public participation at a meeting must be preapproved by the board president by calling 301-777-5931.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video