Bedford theater offers Fright Nights
Starting Oct. 2-3 at 7 p.m., Off Pitt Street Theater Company will feature two scary stories each weekend, performed by a rotating cast of 25 actors, in the Halloween Atomic Radio series “Fall Fright Nights.”
Admission is donation only. Week one kicks off with “The Monsters are due on Bedford Street” from “The Twilight Zone” and “The Whole Town’s Sleeping” from the popular “Suspense” radio series. Live performance radio shows feature costumes, lights and Foley sound engineering. Attendance is limited in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and masks worn correctly are required. To view a complete listing of the October show schedule, visit: www.offpittstreet.com or Off Pitt Street Theater Company on Facebook. For reservations, call/text: 814-310-1987 or visit www.offpittstreet.com/tickets.html.
The Bedford Arts Cooperative’s newest art exhibition, “Haunted,” will be available to view both in person and in the new virtual Imagine Gallery. For more information or to register artwork, visit www.offpittstreet.com/bac, email: info@bedfordpaarts.org or call/text: 814-310-1987. The Bedford Arts Cooperative is located at 110 W. Pitt St. in downtown Bedford, Pa.
Banned books feature Blacks
For its annual Banned Books Reading, Sigma Tau Delta, the English honor society at Frostburg State University, will host a livestreamed “Black Books Matter” reading Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. The reading will be held on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82309258796.
Participants can also sign up to read for five minutes. Readings should be banned books by African American writers or by non-African American authors who have positively contributed to abolition, civil rights or other conversations about race in America. A banned book is any book that has been banned, challenged or actively discouraged at any point at a local, state or national level.
Lonaconing sets public meeting
The Lonaconing mayor and council will meet Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Goodwill Fire Company outdoor pavilion at 53 Main St. Attendees must follow COVID-19 safety guidelines by wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.
Town Hall will be closed Oct. 12 in observance of Columbus Day.
Radio operators to participate in drill
The Bedford County Amateur Radio Society will participate in a simulated emergency test as part of a nationwide drill of emergency communications facilities administered by the American Radio Relay League on Oct. 3.
Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company Deputy Chief Tom Wertz will lead a search and rescue exercise scenario that features two hikers in Shawnee State Park who become lost in the woods. Dozens of volunteers and a search and rescue dog scent team will be deployed to find the hikers and return them to safety.
The drill will include other Bedford County fire and emergency medical services units and a drone to send aerial photos from the search area back to the incident command post. Each dog team will be accompanied by a licensed radio operator and radio-equipped mobile stations will be used to search the back roads.
The exercise will begin in the morning and conclude by early afternoon.
Night Out Against Crime on Oct. 6
Residents can participate in a delayed America’s Night Out Against Crime by leaving their porch lights on Oct. 6 from dusk until dawn, said Terri Hast, community services specialist with the Cumberland Development Department.
The event, normally held nationally on the first Tuesday in August each year, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Typically, police officers interact with residents at several locations, giving children, youths and adults the opportunity to ask questions of the officers and learn what their profession entails.
The city organized the “Porch Lights On” campaign and is asking people to illuminate the fronts of their homes to promote safety and neighborhood unity. Residents can follow on Facebook/NNOCumberland for the most up-to-date information. Those who plan to participate are asked to RSVP with a response of “Going.” They can also share photos of their neighborhoods that night on the Facebook page.
Board of Elections to meet Wednesday
The Allegany County Board of Elections will meet Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. in Potomac Room 230 of the County Office Complex. The county is limiting visitors because of COVID-19. To attend the meeting in person, call the board president at 301-777-5931.
DAV officer to help with benefit claims
A Disabled American Veteran service officer will be at the Vietnam Veterans of America Inc. Chapter 172, 17 N. Liberty St., Oct. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to provide information and prepare claims for service members, veterans, their spouses and dependents to obtain Veterans Affairs benefits.
