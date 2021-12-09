Christmas dance show this weekend
Steppin’ Out School of Dance will present its Christmas show: “Celebrate the Holidays,” on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 2:30 p.m. at Bishop Walsh School.
Admission will be charged. The show will feature local singers Jewel Stevenson and Mikayla Dodge.
Piedmont to hold public meeting
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion. Agenda items include a waterline update, security, Christmas closings, pool filter and water and sewer draws.
City retirees meet for breakfast
The city of Cumberland retirees will meet for breakfast Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. at Rock of Ages Restaurant. Questions, call Harvey, 301-777-0339.
Weis customers help fight hunger
Weis Markets has donated over $1.3 million to local food banks as part of the annual Fight Hunger campaign where customers round up their orders or purchase vouchers to help families in need.
The campaign has raised over $5 million for regional food banks since 2008.
