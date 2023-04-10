Church to present Easter cantata
The Garrett United Methodist Church Choir and Friends will present the annual Easter cantata, “O What a Savior,” on April 16 at 7 p.m. at the church at 800 Walker St., Garrett, Pa.
The choir is directed by Gloria Housel. Pete Housel and son Carl will be in charge of video and audio. Refreshments and a time of fellowship will be held after the service.
Quilting meetings include sewing sale
The Schoolhouse Quilter’s Guild will meet April 17 at 9:30 a.m. at LaVale United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 565 National Highway.
At 11 a.m., the group will host a “Stash to Treasure” sale of fabric, sewing books, quilting notions, digital embroidery patterns and quilt kits. Proceeds of the sale will benefit the guild’s community projects. For more details, visit www.schoolhousequilters.org.
The Creative Needles Quilters will meet April 27 at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The quilting demonstration will be “Crumb Quilting” by Elaine Reuschlein.
Rummage, bake sale at Park Place
Park Place United Methodist Church will hold a rummage and bake sale April 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Proceeds will be donated to charity. The church is located at 80 National Highway, LaVale.
Prostate cancer group to meet
The Men’s Prostate Cancer Support Group will meet April 18 at 6:45 p.m. at Queen City Creamery.
Dr. Matt Allaway will speak on the latest advancements in prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment. For more details, contact Rick at 301-707-5699.
Historical society to hold meeting
The Bedford County Historical Society will hold its biannual membership meeting April 22 during the Historian of the Year banquet.
Members will address changes to bylaws that address quorums and minimums for the membership and board meetings.
Eagles auxiliary to accept nominations
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary 2883 of Cresaptown will hold nominations for elective offices April 25 at 7 p.m. at the Aerie Home on McMullen Highway. All members placed in nomination must be present or send their written consent.
The election will be held May 9 and the installation ceremony will be conducted June 13.
Road closure for bridge inspection
Old state Route 55 in Hardy County will be closed between Pinnacle Drive and U.S. Route 48 on April 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a bridge inspection.
Questions regarding the project can be directed to the District 5 Bridge Department of the West Virginia Division of Highways at 681-320-2016.
Gardeners can use plot at church
Christ Lutheran Church will open a community garden to all aspiring or seasoned gardeners May 6 at 9 a.m.
The church is located at 1222 Vocke Road, LaVale. For more information, call 302-354-2468.
Alumni group to hold banquet
Tickets for the Barton High School Alumni Association banquet are available at Barton Town Hall and from Stanley Broadwater at 301-463-5749.
The banquet will be held May 27 at the Barton Fire Hall.
For more information contact President, Donna Kyle- Churchill (301-697-2521).
