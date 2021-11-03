Rosary to be recited at city cemetery
The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will pray the rosary for the deceased on Nov. 6 at noon at the Shrine of the Pieta at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Fayette Street.
COVID changes holiday preparations
Home for the Holidays, a facilitated discussion on interacting during the holiday season amid differing COVID-19 choices, will take place in a virtual format Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
To register, visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info/homefortheholidays/ or call 301-777-1200.
Participants can practice having civil conversations amid COVID-19 differences as they intermingle during holiday gatherings.
The Choose Civility: Allegany County event is in collaboration with the Library System, Frostburg State University and Allegany College of Maryland.
