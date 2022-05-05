PPG retirees will meet for breakfast
The PPG production and maintenance retirees will meet for breakfast May 16 at 9 a.m. at Hobo’s Restaurant.
Questions, call Harvey at 301-777-0339.
DAV officer to help with benefit claims
A Disabled American Veteran service officer will be at the Allegany College of Maryland Humanities Building, Room H-4, May 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to provide information and prepare claims for service members, veterans, their spouses and dependents to obtain Veterans Affairs benefits.
Appointments are preferred.
Contact DAV Service Officer Ernie Unger at 301-842-2562, 301-331-0091 or michelobqt@yahoo.com.
Evangelist to visit two area churches
Evangelist Buster Jackson will perform music, ministry and testimony May 15 at 9:30 a.m. at Barton United Methodist Church and May 22 at 11 a.m. at Westernport United Methodist Church.
Coney to hold public meeting next month
The Lonaconing mayor and council will meet June 6 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.