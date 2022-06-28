MVA to close for Fourth of July
The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration will close all branch offices July 2 and 4 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.
Coney sets holiday, meeting schedule
The Lonaconing Town Hall will be closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
The mayor and council will hold a public meeting at Town Hall on July 5 at 6 p.m.
McKay to speak at July 4 service
The annual Accident Homecoming is set for July 4 with a community ecumenical worship service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Main Street at 9 a.m.
The guest speaker is Del. Mike McKay, who is a Republican candidate for Maryland Senate District 1.
