MVA to close for Fourth of July

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration will close all branch offices July 2 and 4 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

Coney sets holiday, meeting schedule

The Lonaconing Town Hall will be closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

The mayor and council will hold a public meeting at Town Hall on July 5 at 6 p.m.

McKay to speak at July 4 service

The annual Accident Homecoming is set for July 4 with a community ecumenical worship service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Main Street at 9 a.m.

The guest speaker is Del. Mike McKay, who is a Republican candidate for Maryland Senate District 1.

