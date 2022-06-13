Candidate forums scheduled at ACM
The Allegany County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Committee, in partnership with Allegany Media and WFWM, will hold a series of candidate forums June 28 and 29 at 6 p.m. at the Allegany College of Maryland Technology Building, Room 121 and will stream live on the organization’s YouTube channel and Facebook with live polling questions.
The forums will include candidates for District 1 Senate, House of Delegates 1A, Board of Education, County Commissioner and Cumberland City Council.
The primary election will be July 19. For information about the forum, call 301-722-2820 or visit the event page on social media.
Healing service at On Fire Ministries
On Fire Ministries, 477 Eastern Ave., will host a healing service to pray for, lay hands on and anoint with oil individuals in need of physical or emotional healing June 17 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Family plans its 100th reunion
The Felker, Knepp and Tressler family will hold its 100th reunion June 26 at the White Oak Picnic Grove on state Route 160.
Lunch is planned at 1 p.m. Meat, coffee and place settings will be provided. Families should bring covered dishes to be shared buffet style. Family dues will be collected.
McKay to address LaVale groups
The LaVale Civic Improvement Association, in conjunction with the Braddock Run Watershed Association, will meet June 27 at 7 p.m. at the LaVale Baptist Church Pavilion on National Highway.
Del. Mike McKay will be the speaker. Picnic table seating is available. For more information, call 301-697-1141 or visit www.lavale.org.
Fairgrieve family to hold reunion
The 45th Fairgrieve family reunion will be Aug. 6 at noon at the Barton Meadows Pavilion.
Families are to bring a covered dish, dessert and an item for the auction in a paper bag. A 50/50 raffle will be held with games for the children and adults.
For information, contact Bonnie Miller at 301-463-6756.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.