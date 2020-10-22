Fort Hill Class of ‘56 to meet
The Fort Hill High School Class of 1956 will meet for lunch Nov. 4 at 11:30 a.m. at Oscar’s, Oldtown Road, Cumberland.
Allegany class won’t meet
The Allegany High School Class of 1955 will not meet for lunches previously scheduled on Nov. 4 and Dec. 2.
For further information, call Barbara Couter, 301-722-6942.
Auxiliary to meet Nov. 8
The Allegany/Garrett Counties Fireman’s Ladies Auxiliary will meet Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. at Bowman’s Addition fire hall.
Gifts for the tables are Christmas, snowman and food dish items.
The past presidents will not meet in November, so dues should be brought to the meeting or sent to the treasurer.
Chapter won’t meet
The A. Mike Walters Chapter of the Christian Firefighters will not meet in November or December. A decision on the January meeting will be made at a later date.
Fort Hill Class of ‘54 to meet
The Fort Hill High School Class of 1954 will meet for lunch in the private dining room at Hobo’s Oct. 27 at 11:30 a.m.
Masks are required until dining.
Classmates with questions may call Wayne at 301-722-6942 or Dave at 301-724-5994.
