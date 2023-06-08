Former co-workers meet for breakfast
Former employees of A&P and Superfresh will meet for breakfast June 12 at 9 a.m. at Lashbaugh’s, Cresaptown.
Women for Christ reservations due
Women for Christ will hold a luncheon June 14 at 11:45 a.m. at the Cumberland Country Club.
Paulette Porter is the speaker and Regina Montgomery will sing. Nutritional consultant Teresa Stahl will present a program.
Reservations may be made by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-707-2526 by June 11.
Coney church joins group yard sale
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Lonaconing, will participate in the Route 36 yard sale on June 10 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Bishop Murray Center adjacent to the church.
Baked goods, hot dogs with sauce and cold drinks will be available as well.
Portion of Glendale Road to close
Glendale Road will be closed to traffic in both directions from the U.S. Route 219 entrance to Zeddock Miller Road from June 14 through the first part of August.
The ongoing project will remove a curve in the road and provide two new entrances.
