Woman’s club seeks new members
The Woman’s Civic Club of Cumberland will hold an open house reception for prospective members April 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the clubhouse, 515 Washington St.
The club was organized in 1909 to promote intellectual endeavors, social fellowship and community service. The members support various local charities throughout the year and maintain the clubhouse in the historic district on Washington Street. The Gothic Revival house was built around 1855 by Jonathan Magruder and has many interesting features and historic background.
Members will be available for house tours and to share club information during the reception. Reservations are requested by April 23 at 301-722-6099.
Confederate service at Pollock Cemetery
The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will hold its annual Confederate History Month memorial service April 17 at 2 p.m. at the Historic Pollock Cemetery on River Road near the C&O Canal in Mexico Farms.
The cemetery was restored by the CHCO in 2001. To learn more, call 301-722-4624 or visit www.chco.info.
Garrett commission to hold meetings
The Garrett County Commission will meet April 20 with an administrative session at 3 p.m. The commissioners will make appointments to the Civil Service Board and hear requests for property tax abatement from Community Action and Backbone Housing.
The regular public meeting will begin at 4 p.m. and will be livestreamed on Facebook. County Health Officer Bob Stephens will give a COVID-19 update.
Agenda items include the tax sale date and time, water and sewer plan amendments, bid awards and requests for Appalachian Regional Commission funding from Garrett College, Maryland Salem Children’s trust and the Trout Run wastewater treatment plant.
